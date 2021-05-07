Bogdanovic scores career-high 48 points, Jazz beat Nuggets

Michael Porter, Jr. scored 31 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds.

SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 48 points to rally the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 127-120 on Friday night.

Bogdanovic went 16 of 23 from the field - making a career-high eight 3-pointers - to lead the NBA-leading Jazz to their fourth straight victory. He also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and eight assists. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Georges Niang chipped in 13 points – all in the second half.

Michael Porter, Jr. scored 31 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds.

