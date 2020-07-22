Bol Bol shines in Nuggets debut as Denver defeats Washington in scrimmage

The Nuggets knocked off the Wizards by a final score of 89-82, but social media was abuzz with excitement surrounding Bol's stellar play.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bol Bol has arrived.

And it appears he's here to stay.

The Denver Nuggets 2019 second-round draft pick made his much anticipated debut on Wednesday afternoon, helping Denver secure an 89-82 over the Washington Wizards in the team's first scrimmage as part of the NBA's restart.

Bol had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in 32 minutes, including an eye-popping sequence where he had a block on the defensive end of the floor then drilled a three-pointer in transition (video below).

The 7-foot-2 Bol surprisingly slid to the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, where he was selected No. 44 overall by the Miami Heat and quickly traded to the Nuggets. He's battled injuries and played just eight games in the G-League, but had a chance to showcase his talents with the Nuggets so limited for players in Orlando.

Regulars Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr. all didn't play on Wednesday, although everyone but Porter Jr. is finally in Orlando with the team. Multiple reports say "MPJ" could arrive later this evening.

Troy Daniels led Denver with 22 points on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic added 16 and Jerami Grant had 10.

The Nuggets will next scrimmage on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans and will begin the regular season on August 1 against the Miami Heat. Teams will play eight regular season games before the NBA playoffs begin.