Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

Denver sent New York to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in its last 12 games.

DENVER — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games.

JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row.

It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for the Knicks, while Evan Fournier scored 21 and RJ Barrett added 18.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.