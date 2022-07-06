Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets reach 2-year deal, reports say

Could Bruce Brown be the final piece for a Nuggets squad that has championship aspirations?

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have reportedly added a new player in free agency.

The Nuggets have agreed to a two-year contract with forward Bruce Brown, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the deal is for more than $13 million.

Brown, 25, was drafted 42nd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2018 NBA draft, playing two seasons in Detroit and the previous two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Brown and the Nuggets think Brown could be a key, final piece on a team that has NBA championship aspirations this season," said Andrews.

On Thursday, the Nuggets signed Nikola Jokic to a $264 supermax extension, according to The Associated Press.

It begins with the 2023-24 season and continues through 2027-28 — when, should Jokic exercise his option for that season, he could make roughly $60 million.

Jokic became an All-Star in his fourth season and has won MVP in each of the last two seasons after averaging 26.4 points in 2020-21 and 27.1 points this past season.

