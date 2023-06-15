'1 more year, 1 more year!' crowd chants as Bruce Brown hints at his return to Nuggets

It's clear that Nuggets Nation really wants Brown to stay in Denver. And Brown seems to want to stay too. So, will it happen? Ask the coach.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Everyone wanted to ask Bruce Brown the same question during the Nuggets Championship celebration on Thursday: Would he stay with the Denver team for another year?

Brown signed a two-year deal with the Nuggets during free agency in July 2022. But, he has the option to opt-out of the final year of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Most reports are that Brown will decline the player option and enter free agency. He could be re-signed by the Nuggets, but it means they'll have to pay for him.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has not been shy about the fact he wants Brown to stay with the team. And during the Championship rally on Thursday, he told fans under no uncertain terms that Brown would be back.

"Is Brucey B going anywhere?" he asked the crowd. "Hell no, hell no."

Brown also teased fans, taking the podium to ask if he should return.

"I got a question for ya'll," he said. "One question, one question, one question. One more year?"

While there has been a lot of hinting and it's pretty clear both sides want Brown to stay in Denver, nothing is official yet. Nuggets fans will have to wait to see if they'll get that one more year of play out of Brown.

PHOTOS: Denver celebrates Nuggets first NBA championship with parade, rally 1/52

2/52

3/52

4/52

5/52

6/52

7/52

8/52

9/52

10/52

11/52

12/52

13/52

14/52

15/52

16/52

17/52

18/52

19/52

20/52

21/52

22/52

23/52

24/52

25/52

26/52

27/52

28/52

29/52

30/52

31/52

32/52

33/52

34/52

35/52

36/52

37/52

38/52

39/52

40/52

41/52

42/52

43/52

44/52

45/52

46/52

47/52

48/52

49/52

50/52

51/52

52/52 1 / 52

Brown was instrumental in the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. He scored 21 points off the bench after Nikola Jokic exited early in the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

Brown shot 4 of 5 from the field and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, playing a major role in fending off the Heat without Jokic on the floor for several minutes.

Brown's final bucket of the night was a step-back three that put the Nuggets up 108-91 with 1:21 left in the game. Jokic admitted he wasn't thrilled when the shot first went up.

"He did a step-back three," Jokic said. "I almost — I wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy."