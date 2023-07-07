Former Nugget posts heartfelt message to fans in Colorado

A key piece of the team's championship run, Brown thanked his former teammates, coaches and fans in Colorado.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Malone's plea to Bruce Brown at the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship celebration at Civic Center was entertaining, but it didn't work.

The Nuggets' Sixth Man of the Year is now an Indiana Pacer after signing a two-year, $45-million deal in July. Brown will get paid more than three times what the Nuggets could offer him.

The fan favorite small forward posted a statement this week thanking Nuggets fans for their support during his one season in Colorado.

"DENVER! To my teammate and coaches I appreciate the year we had together couldn’t ask for a better group to be around 24/7 love y’all!," Brown wrote on social media.

"To the fans Thank you for the love and support throughout this year never felt anything like that before! Also to all the friends I made in the city I will definitely miss the laughs and just the great vibes we always had! ALL LOVE."

"My brother! Enjoyed every second, good luck with the next chapter CHAMP BB!" replied Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan.

Brown was instrumental in the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. He scored 21 points off the bench after Nikola Jokic exited early in the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

Brown shot 4 of 5 from the field and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, playing a major role in fending off the Heat without Jokic on the floor for several minutes.

Brown's final bucket of the night was a step-back three that put the Nuggets up 108-91 with 1:21 left in the game. Jokic admitted he wasn't thrilled when the shot first went up.

"He did a step-back three," Jokic said. "I almost — I wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not shy about the fact that he wanted Brown to stay with the team. During the championship rally, he told fans under no uncertain terms that Brown would be back.

"Is Brucey B going anywhere?" Malone asked the crowd. "Hell no, hell no."

Brown also teased fans, taking the podium to ask whether he should return.

"I got a question for y'all," Brown said. "One question, one question, one question. One more year?"

