Denver gets first access to new Burger King nuggets

Burger King is giving Coloradans the opportunity to experience the fiery chicken a week early.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Nuggets fans will converge on Denver this week, and not just because of the NBA Finals.

Burger King announced Monday it will launch its new Fiery Nuggets in Denver and Miami while the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat battle for the NBA championship.

The fast food chain said the new chicken nuggets will come to menus in Denver and Miami beginning Monday — a full week before launching nationwide on Monday, June 19.

"In honor of Miami's love of 'heat' and Denver's passion for 'nuggets,' Burger King will be giving residents of these fine cities the opportunity to experience the fiery goodness a full week early," Burger King said in a news release.

Starting Monday until one day after the final game day of the NBA basketball series, Royal Perks members in Denver and Miami can enjoy a free eight-piece Fiery Nuggets with no purchase necessary. Loyalty members can redeem the offer through the BK app via mobile order + pay or in-restaurant using their six-digit code.

“Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our guests love,” said Chad Brauze, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Sustainability, Burger King North America. “Glazed with cayenne peppers, birds eye chili and black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice.”

Burger King also said it is launching the Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango at participating restaurants nationwide from June 19 through Aug. 17.

“The Fiery Nuggets needed an equally tasty companion, so we’re excited to introduce this limited-edition Frozen Fanta flavor exclusively at Burger King restaurants that simultaneously cools and kicks up the heat,” said Dane Callis, Senior Brand Manager, Fanta North America. “Our Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango provides an explosion of bold mango citrus chili flavors that offer a refreshing, tongue-tingling sensation with a spicy finish that passes the hot grill summer vibe check.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: NBA Finals 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.