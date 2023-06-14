Businesses along Nuggets' downtown Denver parade route excited to enjoy the view

Some folks in Denver got lucky -- their offices just happen to be along the parade route.

DENVER — Thursday morning, Nuggets fans will descend upon downtown Denver.

And while some people will wake up extra early to secure a good spot for the parade and rally, others will simply show up to work like they always do.

“We are on [the] route of the parade. We are right here – all these windows. It's glorious,” said Suzanne Grout, who works in an office building along the route: 700 17th Street.

It’s her job to take care of the various businesses that make that building their home.

Thursday morning, she’s planning to help host a watch party for employees in the building. They have floor-to-ceiling windows on a vacant floor – with a perfect view of the route.

“It’s going to look crazy. I’m going to decorate with all my heart and soul like I always do,” she said. “We did the parade for the Stock Show, the Avalanche, the Parade of Lights. It was so, so fun. I really, really enjoyed it.”

“I love it. I love seeing people happy," she said. "It really, really brings me joy.”

Wynkoop Brewing Company is located just a block off the parade route, near Union Station, where the festivities will start Thursday morning.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be wild,” said Kosta Skordos, Wynkoop’s general manager. “Denver shows up for all of its sports teams. It's going to be a good one.”

Skordos said the playoff games were busy nights at the brewery, especially Game 5. For the parade, Wynkoop management plans to have extra staff on hand, extra products, and the beer taps ready.

They even brewed a beer for the team, a golden ale that Skordos said has been very popular the last few weeks.

“It’s called ‘Hop On the Bandwagon,’” he said, with a smile, a reference to the many “newcomer” Nuggets fans.

But business is business, and Skordos said all Nuggets fans – new and old – have kept them busy the past few weeks.

“Everyone had a really good time. We were stoked once they won. Crowds were filling streets,” he said. “Just happy to see Denver bring home a championship.”