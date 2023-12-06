x
Denver Nuggets

These celebrities were at Ball Arena to watch the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals

The Denver Broncos are big fans of the Nuggets.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are hoping to secure the franchise's first-ever NBA championship.

Some famous faces visited Ball Arena during the playoffs and Finals games to watch the team make history.

Retired Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Credit: AP
Peyton Manning, center right, watches during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, right, watches during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Singer Ciara (with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their kids, Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Rapper Lil Wayne (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat) 

Credit: AP
Lil Wayne, center, sits courtside during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat) 

Credit: 9NEWS
Terrell Davis

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat) 

Credit: AP
Actor Ken Jeong, center, stands on the court during Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

"South Park" show creators and Casa Bonita owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers) 

Credit: Arielle Orsuto
The Jumbotron shows Matt Stone and Trey Parker at the Nuggets-Lakers game at Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats warming up for the National Anthem (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Credit: 9NEWS
Nathaniel Rateliff before Game 5

Comedian and actor Eric Andre (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat) 

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (seen in this video along with Manning and Wilson at Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Colorado Avalanche players Nate McKinnon and Andrew Cogliano (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers)

