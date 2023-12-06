These celebrities were at Ball Arena to watch the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals

The Denver Broncos are big fans of the Nuggets.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are hoping to secure the franchise's first-ever NBA championship.

Some famous faces visited Ball Arena during the playoffs and Finals games to watch the team make history.

Retired Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Singer Ciara (with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their kids, Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Rapper Lil Wayne (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

"South Park" show creators and Casa Bonita owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers)

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats warming up for the National Anthem (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Comedian and actor Eric Andre (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

can’t wait for the Eric Andre/Nikola Jokic prank miniseries pic.twitter.com/dfmQyEIMPz — Grizzlam (@grizzzlam) June 13, 2023

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (seen in this video along with Manning and Wilson at Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)

Broncos in the house to support the Nuggets!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/5A9cYWJ3vy — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Colorado Avalanche players Nate McKinnon and Andrew Cogliano (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers)