These celebrities were at Ball Arena to watch the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are hoping to secure the franchise's first-ever NBA championship.
Some famous faces visited Ball Arena during the playoffs and Finals games to watch the team make history.
Retired Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Singer Ciara (with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their kids, Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Rapper Lil Wayne (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Actor and comedian Ken Jeong (Game 1 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
"South Park" show creators and Casa Bonita owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers)
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats warming up for the National Anthem (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Comedian and actor Eric Andre (Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (seen in this video along with Manning and Wilson at Game 5 of Nuggets vs. Heat)
Colorado Avalanche players Nate McKinnon and Andrew Cogliano (Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Lakers)
