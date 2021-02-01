Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1

Nuggets failed to take a lead for nearly three quarters, falling to 1-4 on the season.

DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach’s challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103.

Playing a night after winning at Utah, the Suns showed signs of fatigue late in surrendering a 16-point advantage.

With Phoenix Leading 102-100 with 30.9 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul on Gary Harris.

But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.