Nuggets star to meet with fans at Colorado fast casual Mexican restaurant

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun will celebrate the team's NBA championship with basketball fans in Lakewood.

Braun will appear at a summer celebration Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Qdoba at 12027 W. Alameda Pkwy., located at the intersection of Alameda and Union.

Braun will appear at the fast casual Mexican restaurant for photo opportunities, a raffle of signed memorabilia and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Qdoba said the first 50 attendees Tuesday will receive a free meal.

Guests will be able to enter for a chance to win one of 25 articles of Braun-signed memorabilia, including championship T-shirts, basketballs, pennants and more, and three guests will be awarded an opportunity to participate in a “Pop-a-Shot” competition with Braun himself.

Qdoba added there will be plenty of chips and queso served Tuesday evening, as well as special deals including a “Build it Braun’s Way Burrito” and fountain drink for $8.99, as well as cocktails like the “Q Margarita.”

