McCollum scores 32 as Blazers top skidding Nuggets 119-100

Denver lost its fifth game in a row Tuesday night on the road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the depleted Denver Nuggets their fifth straight loss with a 119-100 victory.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and five assists to help the Blazers to their fourth consecutive win and ninth in a row at home.

Jeff Green led Denver with 24 points. After the Nuggets took a 49-48 lead with 3:35 left in the second quarter, Portland seized control.

The Trail Blazers unleashed an 18-3 spurt to close the first half, sparked by four 3-pointers from Lillard and capped by a buzzer-beating layup by McCollum, giving them a 64-52 lead at halftime.

From that point on, the smallest Blazers lead was eight points.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

