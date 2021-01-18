x
Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in 30 for the Nuggets.
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, left, defends as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton drives the lane to the rim in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Reserve Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and the Utah Jazz beat the Nuggets 109-105 in a rematch of their thrilling first-round playoff series last season that Denver captured in seven games. 

Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in a game in which Mitchell struggled with his shot, going 7 of 20 from the field. 

But Mitchell hit a clutch fadeaway with 1:01 remaining and with Denver staging a late rally. He also had seven assists as the Jazz won their fifth straight game. 

