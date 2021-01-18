Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in 30 for the Nuggets.

DENVER — Reserve Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and the Utah Jazz beat the Nuggets 109-105 in a rematch of their thrilling first-round playoff series last season that Denver captured in seven games.

Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in a game in which Mitchell struggled with his shot, going 7 of 20 from the field.

But Mitchell hit a clutch fadeaway with 1:01 remaining and with Denver staging a late rally. He also had seven assists as the Jazz won their fifth straight game.