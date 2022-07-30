Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie suffers offseason injury

DENVER — The dream is likely going to be delayed for Denver Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie.
On Saturday morning, the team announced the rookie point guard suffered a fracture in his lower left leg earlier this week. He underwent surgery Friday in Philadelphia, according to the team release. He will be out indefinitely.
Gillespie was not drafted after a standout college career at Villanova, but the player and his first professional team reportedly agreed to a two-way contract on the night of the draft. He was the starting point guard for most of Denver's run earlier this month at Summer League in Las Vegas where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
>>READ THE FULL DENVER GAZETTE STORY HERE
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA or "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.