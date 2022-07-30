Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie suffers offseason injury

A lower left leg fracture will put the start of the point guard's rookie season in question.

DENVER — The dream is likely going to be delayed for Denver Nuggets rookie Collin Gillespie.

On Saturday morning, the team announced the rookie point guard suffered a fracture in his lower left leg earlier this week. He underwent surgery Friday in Philadelphia, according to the team release. He will be out indefinitely.

Gillespie was not drafted after a standout college career at Villanova, but the player and his first professional team reportedly agreed to a two-way contract on the night of the draft. He was the starting point guard for most of Denver's run earlier this month at Summer League in Las Vegas where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Nuggets Nation sending you all the love @Colling1021 pic.twitter.com/hirWYz7z3s — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 30, 2022

