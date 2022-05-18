Reports: Tim Connelly in talks to leave Denver Nuggets for Minnesota Timberwolves

Connelly joined the Nuggets in 2013 as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations.

DENVER — Minnesota is making a run at the leader of the Denver Nuggets’ front office.

Tim Connelly is in “serious talks” to become the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday. The Gazette confirmed Minnesota recently reached out to the Nuggets to request permission to talk to Connelly about the position.

The Athletic’s report stated no agreement has been reached.

Connelly joined the Nuggets in 2013 as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations after Masai Ujiri left for Toronto. He played a role in drafting two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick of the 2014 draft and was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2017. In 2019, the same year the Washington Wizards made a run at his services, Connelly signed a contract extension with Denver.

