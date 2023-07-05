Charles Barkley calls out voter who left Nikola Jokic off MVP ballot

Nikola Jokic received 99 votes in the top 3, but one voter left the two-time MVP off his ballot.

DENVER — TNT analyst Charles Barkley did not mince words when talking about the only NBA MVP voter out of 100 who left two-time winner Nikola Jokic completely off their ballot.

"There's something that's been bothering me," Barkley began during halftime of the Denver Nuggets' game against the Pheonix Suns Sunday night. "You know, Joel [Embiid] deserved MVP, and Joker and Giannis [Antetokounmpo], they were one, two and three however you voted."

"There's one person, I don't even know this fool's name, that didn't even have Joker in the top five," Barkley continued. "People like that shouldn't get a vote."

TNT host Ernie Johnson interjected to say that, hopefully, it was a mistake and not intentional by the voter to leave Jokic out of his top five on the MVP ballot.

"You gotta hope it was some kind of oversight or some kind of tabulation thing, and that guy wouldn't consciously say, 'No, he's not in my top five,'" Johnson said.

Charles Barkley pointing out a “damn idiot” NBA MVP voter who didn’t have Nikola Jokic in the top 5. Glad he mentioned this, because that voter should have their voter right rescinded. The unwarranted hate for Jokic is real. Anyone know who that voter was?? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xesf1JPtQy — JB Denver Sports (@JB_DenverSports) May 8, 2023

However, Barkley wasn't accepting any talk about errors.

"For the last six months we've talked about Joker, Giannas and Embiid," Barkley said. "If you have a television, or you actually watch basketball, if you don't think [Jokic] was in the top five, you don't deserve a vote."

"There's got to be some good reason for it, I would hope," Johnson said as they were going to commercial break. "There's got to be a better reason than that."

"Yeah he's a damn idiot," Barkley reiterated once more.

Barkley is not the first to come out in Jokic's defense after it was announced that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named this season's MVP, denying the two-time winner a third-straight award.

At least one voter, Bill Simmons of "The Ringer," has already said he "will probably regret it for the rest of my life" about putting Embiid at the top of their ballot instead of the Serbian superstar.

Bill Simmons admits he will probably regret not voting Jokic for MVP for the rest of his life. Praised Denver’s offense, the team’s performance at home and Jokic and Murray as a duo.#MileHighBasketball #BringItIn @ChrisMarlowe pic.twitter.com/EVegsE349l — Jimmy Joe Jerkić (@Jimmyjoejerkic) May 1, 2023

Embiid finished with 73 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes and 2 third-place votes. Jokic received 15 first-place votes, 52 second-place votes and 32 third-place votes.

Jokic is awaiting word from the NBA on what, if any punishment he will face following a dustup with new Suns owner Matt Ishbia during the Nuggets' 129-124 loss in Game 4.

Game 5 is scheduled to begin 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

