DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday morning.
The Nuggets said Reed will wear No. 9.
Reed has appeared in seven games this season with the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold. He's averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.14 steals this season.
He also played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Vegas Summer League entry.
Reed, 26, has appeared in 31 career NBA games for the Phoenix Suns (21 games in 2017-18) and Indiana Pacers (10 games in 2018-19).
He has appeared in 93 career G-League games for Northern Arizona, Fort Worth, Sioux Falls and Grand Rapids.
Reed was drafted with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.