Davon Reed has appeared in 31 career NBA games since 2017.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday morning.

The Nuggets said Reed will wear No. 9.

Reed has appeared in seven games this season with the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold. He's averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.14 steals this season.

He also played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Vegas Summer League entry.

Reed, 26, has appeared in 31 career NBA games for the Phoenix Suns (21 games in 2017-18) and Indiana Pacers (10 games in 2018-19).

He has appeared in 93 career G-League games for Northern Arizona, Fort Worth, Sioux Falls and Grand Rapids.

Reed was drafted with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

