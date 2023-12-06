WATCH: Denver celebrates Nuggets championship win

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on their home court at Ball Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver fans are taking to the streets to celebrate after the Nuggets won their first NBA championship in team history Monday night.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on their home court at Ball Arena.

The victory ends a 47-year title-less drought for the team, which joined the league in 1976.

A large crowd was gathered at 20th and Market streets in LoDo Monday night, celebrating the victory. Some people in the crowd were shooting off fireworks and climbing light poles.

Some fans spilled out of Ball Arena immediately after the game, while most stayed inside to watch trophies being presented to the team and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

During the fourth quarter, Denver police tweeted, "ROADS CLOSED: Officers are around @BallArenaDenver & downtown to assist large crowds & heavy vehicular traffic with exiting the area. Beginning now, access to downtown will be limited due to road closures. Residents should speak with an officer at closures to access downtown area"

NUGGETS WIN



The scene outside Ball Arena pic.twitter.com/EkMdhC1jCa — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 13, 2023

The party wasn't limited to LoDo. People at packed bars across Denver celebrated the victory.

The city's official celebration is Thursday, when a parade and rally will be held downtown.

Monday night, other Denver sports teams congratulated the Nuggets on social media.

The Colorado Avalanche, who share Ball Arena with the NBA team, tweeted "OUR ROOMMATES ARE NBA CHAMPS! 🏆 Congrats, @nuggets!"

"LET’S 👏 GO 👏 @nuggets 👏 Another 🏆 for the Mile High City! #BringItIn," the Denver Broncos tweeted.

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in, tweeting "Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!"

Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023