Denver looks to close out Phoenix in 6 games

The Nuggets head to the Valley of the Sun for Game 6 vs. the Suns Thursday Night.

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Denver Nuggets are now one win away from their first conference finals appearance since the 2020 NBA bubble.

The Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Thursday at 8 p.m. MT.

“It’s a must win for them,” said Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. “We need to have a mentality that it’s a must win for us. We don’t want to come here [back to Denver] to a Game 7 where [anything can happen].”

So, what is the mindset heading to the Valley of the Sun for an elimination game?

“Stay focused,” Aaron Gordon said. “Don’t be complacent. Don’t be satisfied with this win. Let’s go validate on the road and prove to ourselves that we are who we are.”

The Suns will be fighting for their playoff lives Thursday night, but no matter what happened in that blowout loss to Denver in Game 5, Phoenix feels ready to try and stave off elimination.

“You have to be excited for this chance to do something special versus a really good team,” said the Suns' Devin Booker.

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant followed his tone: "We’ve seen this team for five games now and they’ve seen us and so it’s all about who wants it more."

