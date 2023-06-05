Denver and Miami bet on NBA Finals includes stone crabs, Coors beer

Also the line for the NBA Finals: Bacardi rum, bison steaks, key limes and Palisade peaches.

DENVER — There's more than a trophy on the line for the two cities whose teams are facing off in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Denver and Miami's mayors and chambers of commerce have placed friendly bets on the outcome of the seven-game championship series, with each city promising to send a little taste of home to the other in the event of a loss.

If the Denver Nuggets win the Finals, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce will send the Denver Metro Chamber a basket of stone crabs, key limes, flan and Bacardi rum, and will make a $1,000 donation to Metro State University’s culinary program.

If the Miami Heat win the Finals, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce will reward the Greater Miami Chamber with a basket of Colorado beef, Coors beer, Palisade peach jams, Pueblo green chilis and Enstrom’s candy. They'll also make a $1,000 donation to Florida International’s culinary program.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also made their own friendly food-related wager.

"Hey @mayorhancock welcome to the NBA Finals," Suarez wrote on Twitter before the series started. "For us here in Miami it never gets old. So, how about a friendly wager. If Denver wins, I will send you some delicious croquetas and wear a Nuggets jersey but WHEN Miami wins, you wear a Heat jersey and send over some bison steaks. You in?"

Hancock agreed, tweeting, "You’re on, @francissuarez. Can’t wait to try those croquetas - you may not get to enjoy these delicious bison steaks, but you’re gonna look great in @Nuggets gear! #BringItIn"

The series is tied 1-1 after two games, guaranteeing a Game 5 in Denver on June 12 after games in Miami on Wednesday and Friday.