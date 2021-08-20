Denver Nuggets 2021-22 schedule released

Denver will play on national television 14 times this upcoming season.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will open their upcoming season with a shot a redemption.

The complete 2021-22 NBA schedule was released on Friday, and Denver will kick off the new campaign on the road against the Phoenix Suns -- the team that swept them in last season's playoffs. The season opener is set for October 20.

Denver will play 10 of its first 16 games at home. The Nuggets also have a home-heavy late season, with 13 of their final 20 matchups at Ball Arena.

Despite still being locked in a contract dispute with Comcast, Altitude Sports will televise all but six (76 total) regular season games.

>>Video above: LockedOn: Denver Nuggets season recap plus an off-season preview

