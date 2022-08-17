16 Denver Nuggets games air on national TV, avoid Altitude blackout

Only DirecTV customers are able to watch the majority of Nuggets games on Altitude TV in Colorado as its dispute with Comcast enters its third year.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets, led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, will appear on national television 16 times during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA regular season, according to the schedule released Wednesday.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning after injuries that caused Murray to miss the entire season and limited Porter Jr. to just nine games, anything less than an extended playoff run for the NBA Finals hopefuls will leave fans disappointed.

However, only DirecTV customers are able to watch the majority of games on Altitude TV, which is televising 74 regular season games, as its dispute with Comcast enters its third year.

The stalemate between Altitude and Comcast started in Aug. 2019, when Altitude's contracts with Comcast, DISH Network and DirecTV expired at the same time. To date, DirecTV is the only major provider that has worked out an agreement with Altitude.

Denver Nuggets 2022-23 National TV Schedule

TNT Dec. 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks Dec. 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Jan. 31 vs. New Orleans Pelicans Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves March 30 vs. New Orleans Pelicans April 6 at Phoenix Suns





ESPN Oct. 21 at Golden State Warriors Oct. 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 25 vs. Pheonix Suns Jan. 13 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Feb. 26 vs. Los Angeles Clippers March 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies





ABC Jan. 28 at Philadelphia 76ers



The highlight of the Nuggets' schedule is a spot on one of the NBA's marquee days, Christmas. They will face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.

They begin the season with 17 of their first 28 games on the road, including 13 of the first 19. However, the Nuggets will play a stretch of 15 out of 19 games at home beginning Dec. 19.

All 82 games will also be broadcast on Altitude Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM.

Full and partial season memberships are on sale now, and single game tickets go on sale Sat., Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

