Nuggets preseason schedule announced

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets' road to defend their NBA crown is quickly approaching.

Denver's preseason schedule was announced Tuesday and includes five matchups, two each against the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers, plus one road game at the Phoenix Suns.

The preseason slate kicks off October 10 at the Footprint Center. Denver is less than two months removed for capturing its first NBA championship in franchise history. The Nuggets will play only one home preseason game at Ball Arena (October 15).

Here's a look at the Nuggets' preseason games (all times MT):

Oct. 10, at Phoenix Suns, Footprint Center, 8 p.m.

Oct. 12, at Chicago Bulls, United Center, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15, vs. Chicago Bulls, Ball Arena, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17, at Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.

