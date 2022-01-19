Nuggets acquire Bryn Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade

The move gives Denver a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have acquired veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio as part of a three-team trade that also included Boston.

The Nuggets traded injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston and the Celtics sent Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio.

The move gives the Nuggets a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player.

The team is believed to have interest in veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to help the frontcourt depth behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for a playoff run.

The 28-year-old Forbes has played in 37 career playoff games, including 20 last season with Milwaukee when the Bucks captured the NBA title.

