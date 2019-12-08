Today the Denver Nuggets announced their 2019-20 schedule that will begin on the road against their Northwest Division foe Portland Trail Blazers on October 23rd before opening at Pepsi Center against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, October 25th.

Head Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets will play 10 of their first 16 games at home to kick off the season including matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics before heading out on the road for five of their next six games.

The Nuggets have a total of nine games at Pepsi Center in the month of December highlighted by a Christmas Day matchup against number one overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. It marks the first time that Denver has played on Christmas Day since the 2012-13 season and the sixth time in franchise history (second ever at home). The Nuggets longest homestand of the season comes right before the holiday, stretching five games and nine days from December 12th to December 20th.

Denver’s longest road trip quickly follows, as they travel away from home for five games that span from December 30th to January 8th. Denver also faces two separate four-game trips and will play nine of 11 on the road in the middle of March. The Nuggets will have the opportunity to finish the season in front of a home crowd as seven of the last 10 games are at Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets will face 13 sets of back-to-back games including three home back-to-backs and will appear on national television 17 times. Denver will play eight games on TNT (Oct. 31 at NOP, Nov. 14 vs. BKN, Dec. 12 vs. POR, Jan. 16 at GSW, Jan. 30 vs. UTA, Feb. 4 vs. POR, Mar. 31 at GSW and Apr. 14 at UTA) and nine on ESPN (Oct. 23 at POR, Dec. 6 at BOS, Dec. 25 vs. NOP, Jan. 8 at DAL, Feb. 5 at UTA, Feb. 12 vs. LAL, Feb. 21 at OKC, Feb. 28 at LAC and Mar. 15 at LAL).

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 75 Nuggets games in high definition (six TNT games and one ESPN game are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 82 games on Altitude Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM, the Nuggets Radio Network.

You can check out the full schedule right here.

