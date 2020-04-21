DENVER — The NBA is playing the waiting game just like the rest of the sports world.

The league suspended the season last month coming down the latter part of the regular-season slate. By now playoffs should have begun, but basketball remains on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed the media on a conference call Tuesday afternoon and shared that the rest of the league knows about as little as the public right now.

Malone said there have been talks of several different options of how to finish out the season, if the opportunity presents itself, but nothing for certain. He also mentioned a strong possibility of there being a month-long 'ramp-up' period before play begins whenever the league does return.

"Hopefully we can hit the ground running and attack whatever season is laid out in front of us," Malone said. "The hardest part with that is the uncertainty of if and when that will happen."

The Nuggets last played on March 11 on the road at Dallas, a 113-97 loss to the Mavericks.

