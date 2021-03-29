Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 Nuggets win over the Hawks

Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

DENVER — Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his debut with Denver, and the Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102 on Sunday night.

Denver acquired Gordon from Orlando at the trade deadline and he got the start, playing 21 minutes.

Paul Millsap, who had been starting at power forward, came off the bench.

JaVale McGee, who was traded to Denver from Cleveland in a deadline deal, didn’t play.

Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 points against his former team.

