Jokic, Porter lead Nuggets past Rockets for an easy win

The shorthanded Rockets were no match for one of the best teams in the NBA on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are dealing with a number of injuries.

It didn't matter on Saturday night against the shorthanded Houston Rockets.

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier led the team past Houston with ease, winning 129-116 in a game that was never close.

Jokic poured in 24 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Porter scored a game-high 39 points and Dozier scored a career-high 23.

Denver played without Will Barton, who strained his hamstring on Friday night at Golden State. Monte Morris was also out with a lingering hamstring injury and Jamal Murray was lost for the season last week with a torn ACL.

The Rockets only played seven men, with several regular starters sitting due to rest or COVID-19 protocols.

The Nuggets (39-21) are back in action Monday night against the Grizzlies.

>>Video above: Commentary: Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking

