Jokic, Nuggets beat travel-weary Pacers 121-106

The start of the game was moved back an hour because the Pacers were unable to fly from Phoenix into Denver until Monday afternoon.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic notched his 35th double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets over the travel-weary Indiana Pacers 121-106 on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton had 20 points apiece for the Nuggets, who used a big fourth quarter to get the win.

Malcom Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points and Justin Holiday had 19.

Domantas Sabonis finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

The start of the game was moved back an hour because the Pacers were unable to fly from Phoenix into Denver until Monday.

A snowstorm that officially dropped 27 inches at Denver International Airport closed the runways from late Sunday morning until Monday afternoon.

>> Video above: Nuggets can make a second-half run if they stay healthy

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.