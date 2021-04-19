Nikola Jokic's 47 leads Nuggets over Grizzlies 139-137 in 2 OTs

Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime, and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 on Monday night.

Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. had 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets.

Denver played without its top two point guards -- Jamal Murray, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and Monte Morris.

Morris recently missed 11 games with a left quad injury but returned April 4 and played eight games.

He hurt his left hamstring in Friday night’s win at Houston and will likely miss multiple games, coach Michael Malone said before tip-off Monday night.

Memphis was without Dillon Brooks due to left thigh soreness and Jonas Valanciunas, who suffered a concussion Saturday night.

