Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets hold off Grizzlies 103-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and scored Denver’s final five points to help the Nuggets hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 103-102 on Friday night.

Memphis had a chance to take the lead with about three seconds remaining when guard Ja Morant went to the rim against Jokic but came up short against the Denver center.

The Nuggets then ran out the clock for their fifth straight victory.

Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. had 21 points each for Denver.

Jamal Murray was held to a season-low three points, missing 13 of 14 shots.

Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 20 points each.

Morant had on 5-of-16 shooting, and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

