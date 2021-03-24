Jokic's 12th triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 110-99

The Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets built a big lead before holding off the Orlando Magic 110-99 on Tuesday night.

Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five.

But the Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018.

The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season.

Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored 31 points for the Magic.

>> Video above: Colorado coaches discuss tragic shooting in Boulder

WATCH: Nuggets coach Michael Malone opened his press conference today by discussing the shooting in Boulder & reading names of the victims.



"Yesterday was another tragedy... Our thoughts and prayers, which is never enough, are with the Boulder community," Malone said.#9sports pic.twitter.com/q59jWRFvEl — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 23, 2021

