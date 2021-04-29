Jokic, Porter lead Nuggets past Raptors 121-111

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in just three quarters to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Thursday night.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures and used a 31-8 run over the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight.
Denver improved to 8-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL in his left knee on April 12.
Jokic’s double-double was his 53rd of the season.
OG Anunoby scored 25 points for the Raptors and Kyle Lowry had 20.
>>Video above: What has the addition of Aaron Gordon meant to the Nuggets? | Locked On Nuggets
