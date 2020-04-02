DENVER — Denver Nuggets fans wanting to offer a toast to the team’s success now can do so with a Nuggets-branded beer being sold across the state in an unusual partnership with Breckenridge Brewery.

Mile High City, a copper lager made with Full Pint and Munich malts to give it a lightly toasted sweetness, made its debut Thursday night at the Pepsi Center when the basketball team took on the Utah Jazz. But the Littleton brewery now will distribute it throughout the state in 15-packs of 12-ounce cans, bearing the logos of both the brewery and the Nuggets.

Co-branding a beer with a ski resort or organization is common for Colorado breweries, but those beverages typically only are sold at either the brewery or the location of the company involved with the project. Mile High City, however, will be available in stores through the end of the NBA regular season in April.

“Many of us at Breckenridge Brewery are big fans of the Denver Nuggets, and their impressive season has certainly given us a lot to celebrate, so we thought: ‘Why not make a Nuggets beer to cheer with?’” said Todd Usry, Breckenridge Brewery president, in a news release.

