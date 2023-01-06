Legendary Nuggets coach Doug Moe chats about the team going to the NBA Finals

Doug Moe, who was the Denver Nuggets head coach from 1980 to 1990, chats with Tom Green about the Nuggets as they head into the NBA Finals.

DENVER — For all of the players and coaches who’ve been with the Denver Nuggets, maybe the most colorful figure in franchise history is Doug Moe.

Moe was the Nuggets' head coach from 1980 to 1990. The man who won more games than anyone in team history was known for his humor, his offense...and, his colorful language.

Now 84 and retired in San Antonio, Texas, Moe took some time to catch up with his old radio partner Tom Green to talk about his life and the Nuggets as they head into the NBA Finals.

Luckily it wasn’t just Moe. His beloved wife “Big Jane” dropped in, as well.

The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history and will face off with the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* if necessary

All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday with a 113-111 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon helped the Nuggets overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.