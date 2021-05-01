Denver moves into 3rd in West with 110-104 win over Clippers

The Nuggets won their fifth game in a row on Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 and the Denver Nuggets moved past the Los Angeles Clippers for the third seed in the Western Conference with a Denver Nuggets defeat Los Angeles Clippers NBA game story victory Saturday night.

Denver, which is a half-game in front of Los Angeles at 43-21, has won five straight and is 9-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL in his left knee on April 12.

Paul George led the Clippers with 20 points and Rajon Rondo added 18.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup after missing nine of the past 10 games due to right foot soreness and had 16 points. Cousins also scored 16 for LA, which has dropped its last three and had a seven-game home winning streak snapped.

>>Video above: What has the addition of Aaron Gordon meant to the Nuggets? | Locked On Nuggets

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.