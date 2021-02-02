Nuggets, Pistons game postponed Monday night

Just moments before the game was supposed to start the NBA announced the news. The league cited "health and safety protocols" and contact tracing with the Pistons.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons game was postponed on Monday night, moments before it was supposed to start.

After Shams Charania of The Athletic said the game was postponed "due to an inconclusive coronavirus test result for Detroit, which is leading to additional contact tracing," the NBA released a statement confirming the news.

The league cited "health and safety protocols" and said "because of ongoing contract tracing within the Pistons, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight's game against the Nuggets."

There was no announcement when or if the game would be made up. Denver's next game is scheduled for Thursday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

This is the first Nuggets game of the 2020-21 season postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Denver is currently 12-8 and fourth in the Western Conference.

