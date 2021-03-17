Denver Nuggets debut new 'Earned Edition' jersey

The new jersey arrives in stores Thursday, March 18.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have unveiled their newest jersey, dubbed the "Earned Edition" uniform.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform collection is available exclusively to the 16 teams who earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, according to the NBA.

The NBA said the jerseys feature enhanced franchise colors with designs that "amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organization."

The Nuggets wore the new threads twice last week to begin the final stretch of regular season games.

The new, limited-edition jersey goes on sale Thursday, March 18 at 8 a.m. at Altitude Authentics. The store said the jersey will be limited to two adult jerseys per customer.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

PHOTOS | Denver Nuggets Logo History 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports





Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN