Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 with 126-115 win

Denver advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games with a 126-115 victory on Thursday night.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, for the third-seeded Nuggets. They await the outcome of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and 13 assists for the sixth-seeded Blazers.

They led by 14 points in the third quarter but couldn’t stave off elimination.

>>Video above: Austin Rivers breaks out for Nuggets in NBA playoffs

