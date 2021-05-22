Nuggets fall to Blazers in Game 1

The dreaded third quarter plagued Denver yet again, costing them the first game of the opening-round playoff series.

DENVER — The Nuggets' third-quarter woes reared their ugly head again.

This time, it cost them a playoff game.

After a competitive first half against the Portland Trailblazers at Ball Arena Saturday night, Denver went cold in the third quarter -- which led to a 123-109 loss in Game 1 of the opening-round playoff series.

The Nuggets led 61-58 at halftime, but were outscored 38-25 in their dreaded third frame that created a deficit too large to recover from.

Nikola Jokic did everything an MVP candidate could do to keep his team within striking distance, putting up 34 points while snagging 16 rebounds. His biggest support came in form of Michael Porter Jr.'s 25 points.

The only other Nuggets to reach double figures were Aaron Gordon (16 points) and Monte Morris (10).

Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who matched Jokic's 34 points along with 13 assists.

MELO'S RETURN

Playing in his first NBA playoff game in Denver since being traded by the Nuggets 10 years ago, Carmelo Anthony had a quick start against the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

Anthony knocked down four of his eight 3-point attempts for 18 total points -- 12 of them scored in the opening quarter.

MESSAGE FROM MURRAY

Despite being sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, Nuggets star Jamal Murray delivered a message to fans at Ball Arena after the starting lineups were introduced.

"What we've built here in Denver is just beginning," Murray shouted as the crowd erupted in cheers. "We're just getting started!"

