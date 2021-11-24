Report: Nuggets fear guard P.J. Dozier tore ACL in loss to Blazers

Head coach Michael Malone said on Wednesday the injury to Dozier "brought tears to my eyes."

DENVER — Another game, another potential major injury for the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team "fears" guard P.J. Dozier tore his ACL in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Dozier fell to the floor in obvious pain late in the first quarter after attempting a layup over Portland's Cody Zeller.

Wojnarowski added more imaging would be done on Wednesday, but the initial imaging on Tuesday night suggested Dozier's season could be over.

The Nuggets have lost five straight games and are already without stars Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) for the foreseeable future. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (wrist) also has missed three straight games.

Speaking with "Hastings, Harris and Dover" on Wednesday afternoon on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5, head coach Michael Malone was not directly asked to confirm if Dozier had indeed torn his ACL, but was clearly very upset about the injury.

"It really brought tears to my eyes because of not just the player P.J. Dozier is, but more importantly the person he is," Malone said. "I love him, I care about him and to see him injured like that was hard to watch."

Dozier, a key reserve for the Nuggets known for his defensive prowess, was averaging nearly 19 minutes per game for Denver.

The Nuggets (9-9) return to action on Friday night at home against Milwaukee.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

