Nuggets fight off Suns to win Game 2

Denver battled past Phoenix in the fourth quarter to win 97-87 in the second game of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — This was two NBA superstars exchanging strikes.

This was a crucial playoff matchup.

This was The Joker reigning King.

Nikola Jokic powered the Denver Nuggets to a 97-87 win over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night at Ball Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"If you're going to win and beat good teams, you have to be an aggressive team," head coach Michael Malone said. "When you have two evenly-matched teams, the most aggressive team is going to win every night."

It was the first breakout performance of the postseason for the two-time NBA MVP, who finished with a game-high 39 points as well as 16 rebounds. Booker also tried to play hero for his team, pouring in a team-high 35 points.

Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also provided a spark for Denver by hitting all four of his 3-point attempts to finish with 14 points.

The series next shifts to Phoenix as the Suns host Denver for Games 3 and 4 beginning Friday night at 8 p.m. (MT) at the Footprint Center.

NUGGETS WIN!!! Denver takes Game 2 over the Phoenix Suns 😎#9sports #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QOg4Xe6UQD — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) May 2, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n