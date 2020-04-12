x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets announce first half of 2020-21 regular season schedule

The team released its schedule through March 4 on Friday afternoon, highlighted by a Christmas Night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic react during overtime in an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

DENVER — Believe it not, Denver Nuggets basketball is nearly back. 

A little more than two months after leaving the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, the team released its first half schedule for the 2020-2021 season on Friday afternoon. We know opponents, dates and times through March 4 of next year. 

The team will open the season on Dec. 23 at Ball Arena against the Sacramento Kings, followed quickly by the highlight of the year, a Christmas Night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets famously erased a 3-1 deficit against the Clippers in the second round of last season's playoffs. 

The team has six of its first eight games at home, including contests against the Rockets, Suns, Mavericks and Timberwolves before heading out on a three-game East Coast swing. 

The biggest highlight of the first half schedule is six national TV games (four on TNT, two on ESPN) since many fans can't see the games broadcast locally on Altitude due to a dispute between the company and two major cable providers. 

No fans will be allowed at Ball Arena, at least initially, the team said last week. 

For the full first half schedule, click here.

RELATED: Nuggets start season without fans at Ball Arena court

RELATED: Reports: Nuggets re-sign Paul Millsap, pull offer to Torrey Craig

RELATED: Reports: Nuggets lose free agents Plumlee and Grant to Pistons, sign Green

RELATED: Jake's Take: Nuggets did not improve this offseason

RELATED: Nuggets select Zeke Nnaji with No. 22 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft, trade for RJ Hampton