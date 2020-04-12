Denver Nuggets announce first half of 2020-21 regular season schedule

The team released its schedule through March 4 on Friday afternoon, highlighted by a Christmas Night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

DENVER — Believe it not, Denver Nuggets basketball is nearly back.

A little more than two months after leaving the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, the team released its first half schedule for the 2020-2021 season on Friday afternoon. We know opponents, dates and times through March 4 of next year.

The team will open the season on Dec. 23 at Ball Arena against the Sacramento Kings, followed quickly by the highlight of the year, a Christmas Night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets famously erased a 3-1 deficit against the Clippers in the second round of last season's playoffs.

The team has six of its first eight games at home, including contests against the Rockets, Suns, Mavericks and Timberwolves before heading out on a three-game East Coast swing.

The biggest highlight of the first half schedule is six national TV games (four on TNT, two on ESPN) since many fans can't see the games broadcast locally on Altitude due to a dispute between the company and two major cable providers.

No fans will be allowed at Ball Arena, at least initially, the team said last week.