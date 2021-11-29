Nuggets' Porter Jr. needs back surgery, return timetable unclear

Michael Malone: ""Surgery was a last resort, but it is what it is."

MIAMI — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is set to have surgery for his back injury, and there is no timetable yet for his return.

Multiple reports state that the surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Porter Jr.'s agent Mark Bartelstein.

"Surgery was a last resort, but it is what it is," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "He's been down this road before...We're all wishing and hoping for a speedy recovery, and he'll join us whenever that is."

Porter dealt with a serious back problem in college and it was so severe that some wondered if he would ever be an effective NBA player. He has been limited to nine games this season.

Doctors will then be able to determine a likely course of recovery and how much time Porter may need before he can return.

Denver is currently rising a six-game losing streak going into Monday night's road game against the Miami Heat.

