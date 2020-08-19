x
Denver Nuggets

Reports: Nuggets' Will Barton leaving NBA bubble

The Denver Post reports the forward will rehab his knee offsite.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — According to multiple reports, Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton is leaving the NBA bubble to rehab his knee offsite.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post was the first to report the news.

Barton has missed all of the Nuggets' games since the NBA restart in Orlando, including Denver's Game 1 victory over the Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday.

RELATED: Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

RELATED: Utah's Mike Conley returns to NBA bubble after birth of son

Barton last played on March 11, getting 38 minutes in the Nuggets' road loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That was Denver's final game before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over the 2019-20 season, starting 58 times.

The Nuggets take the court for Game 2 against the Jazz later Wednesday afternoon.

