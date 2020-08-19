Reports: Nuggets' Will Barton leaving NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — According to multiple reports, Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton is leaving the NBA bubble to rehab his knee offsite.
Barton has missed all of the Nuggets' games since the NBA restart in Orlando, including Denver's Game 1 victory over the Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday.
Barton last played on March 11, getting 38 minutes in the Nuggets' road loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That was Denver's final game before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He was averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over the 2019-20 season, starting 58 times.
The Nuggets take the court for Game 2 against the Jazz later Wednesday afternoon.
