Former NBA champion Jason Terry has been named the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold.

DENVER — Former NBA champion Jason Terry has been hired as the new head coach of the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, the team announced Thursday.

Terry is a 19-year NBA veteran and won the 2011 title with the Dallas Mavericks.

He played in 1,410 games over his career, averaging 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

Terry most recently served as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona -- his alma mater. After his retirement in 2018, he spent the 2019-20 season as the general manager of the G League's Texas Legends.

Terry was drafted 10th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks where he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 1999-00. Terry spent the first five years of his career with the Hawks before being traded to Dallas.

