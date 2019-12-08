The Denver Nuggets are signing a former G-League All Star, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

PJ Dozier appears to be one of the final pieces to the puzzle as the team gets closer to finalizing its 2019-2020 roster.

It's unclear from Wojnarowski's initial report if Dozier will occupy Denver's final guaranteed full-time NBA roster spot, or be on a two-way deal as he was last year with the Celtics. The Nuggets have just the one full-time spot left and two separate two-way spots.

During the past two years in the G-League, Dozier has averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Second round pick Bol Bol, out of Oregon, remains unsigned.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports