Nuggets' Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway's groin

Jamal Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night.

NEW YORK — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.

Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway as Denver was setting up on offense.

Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over. A foul call against Murray was upgraded to a flagrant-2 after a review.

