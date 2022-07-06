Nuggets host pre-draft workouts with Calvin Booth at helm

Colorado State star David Roddy worked out at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

DENVER — Calvin Booth played 13 seasons in the NBA, but was never the star of any team he played on. The most points per game he averaged was eight and the most minutes per game were 20.

Now with former Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly’s departure to Minnesota, it’s Booth’s show to run.

"Yeah, I feel ready," Booth said Tuesday in his first media session as the Nuggets top executive. "I’ve been preparing for this since 2008-9 when I played so I’m ready for the challenge."

Denvers’ new president of basketball ops says he has communicated with stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray about the transition.

"[They were] surprised about Tim a little bit but understood he had a great opportunity that he had to go for," he said. "But [it’s] kind of business as usual. I think both of them are comfortable with me and the vision I have for the team."

At the Nuggets pre-draft workout at Ball Arena, there was a familiar face on the court: Colorado State star David Roddy, who decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft and forego his senior season in Fort Collins.

"Everybody’s a fan of my game here. They’ve told me that," Roddy said. "Colorado has embraced me as their own and so it’s kind of like my second home and Colorado has my heart. Man, if I end up here that would be an amazing blessing."

Asked how he would fit in with Denver, Roddy was quick to respond: "I can move without the ball, I can knock down open threes and guard 1-5 so I think I can bring a lot of physicality and toughness to this team."

If the Nuggets choose Roddy, he could be playing with the two-time defending league MVP, Nikola Jokic.

"We have similar playing styles actually so I know how to survive off him and again just make his job easier," Roddy said.