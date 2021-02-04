Nuggets lead all the way in beating Clippers 101-94

Denver won its fourth game in a row Thursday night on the road.

LOS ANGELES — Jamal Murray scored 23 points and the Denver Nuggets led all the way in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 101-94 for their fourth straight victory.

The Nuggets dominated the first three quarters on a night when Nikola Jokic didn’t reach double figures until hitting a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the game.

He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Paul George had 17 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing two games with a sore right foot.

>>Video above: What has the addition of Aaron Gordon meant to the Nuggets? | Locked On Nuggets

